Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and the wreck left several others seriously injured.
One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and the wreck left several others seriously injured.(Parker Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parker police say a semi-truck driver was impaired when he crashed into multiple cars, killing one person at a busy intersection Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver, Karan Singh, was headed north on California Avenue when he crashed into three cars stopped for a red light near Riverside Drive. The crash sent vehicles flying into the parking lot of a nearby Terrible Herbst gas station. At that point, the truck and one of those vehicles went up in flames. Detectives say another vehicle crashed into a boulder before landing on its roof. A video posted on social media appeared to show the truck going at a high rate of speed.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and the wreck left several others seriously injured. Investigators say Singh was located after leaving the crash site and taken to the hospital. He has since been booked into the La Paz County Jail on second-degree murder and eight counts of aggravated assault.

Detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash, but believe Singh was impaired during the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Raymond Gomez of the Parker Police Department at 928-210-6765.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

Police closed down all lanes on Labor Day.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on northbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Monday 9/4/2023
Mild day across metro Phoenix for Labor Day
It is not known what sparked the fire.
Semi-truck fire under investigation on I-10 near Tonopah