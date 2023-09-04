1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parker police say a semi-truck driver was impaired when he crashed into multiple cars, killing one person at a busy intersection Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver, Karan Singh, was headed north on California Avenue when he crashed into three cars stopped for a red light near Riverside Drive. The crash sent vehicles flying into the parking lot of a nearby Terrible Herbst gas station. At that point, the truck and one of those vehicles went up in flames. Detectives say another vehicle crashed into a boulder before landing on its roof. A video posted on social media appeared to show the truck going at a high rate of speed.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and the wreck left several others seriously injured. Investigators say Singh was located after leaving the crash site and taken to the hospital. He has since been booked into the La Paz County Jail on second-degree murder and eight counts of aggravated assault.

Detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash, but believe Singh was impaired during the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Raymond Gomez of the Parker Police Department at 928-210-6765.

