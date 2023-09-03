Your Life
The Valley is back to triple digit heat

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 09/03/23
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After only getting into the 90s the last two days, the Phoenix area will return to the triple digits again!

We’re forecasting a high of 102 today under sunny skies. Morning lows are in the 70s and 80s. Temps will be a few degrees below average!

There won’t be anything to get in the way of your Labor Day plans, with dry conditions expected tomorrow around much of the state. Highs in the Valley will be right around 100 for Monday.

Temps will warm up toward the end of the next work week. Tuesday will still be below average, with a high of 101. Temps start to climb on Wednesday, with a high of 104 expected. Temps should be in the 108-111 range for Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

