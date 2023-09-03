Teen girl dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen girl is dead Sunday morning after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
Police responded to a neighborhood southeast of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m., where they found a teen girl shot. She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have blocked off a portion of Taft Street in the neighborhood.
This is an ongoing investigation and police are looking into the shooting. Officers haven’t released the victim’s name or age.
