Teen girl dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen girl is dead Sunday morning after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Police responded to a neighborhood southeast of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m., where they found a teen girl shot. She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have blocked off a portion of Taft Street in the neighborhood.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are looking into the shooting. Officers haven’t released the victim’s name or age.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.