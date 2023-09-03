Person dead, another hurt after rear-end collision on Loop 202 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A late-night freeway crash ended with one person dead and another hurt in Tempe on Saturday night. The crash happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road around 9:30 p.m.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, a car was stopped on the freeway because of a previous collision. However, another driver then rear-ended the vehicle sitting in the road. Two people were taken to the hospital, where one later died. The other person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for a majority of the night but reopened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

UPDATE: The right lane is now open. The left lanes remain blocked. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 3, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.