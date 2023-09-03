Your Life
Person dead, another hurt after rear-end collision on Loop 202 in Tempe

The crash happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road.
The crash happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A late-night freeway crash ended with one person dead and another hurt in Tempe on Saturday night. The crash happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near Scottsdale Road around 9:30 p.m.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, a car was stopped on the freeway because of a previous collision. However, another driver then rear-ended the vehicle sitting in the road. Two people were taken to the hospital, where one later died. The other person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for a majority of the night but reopened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

