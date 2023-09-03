Your Life
Metallica postpones Glendale concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19

The band had just rocked out for thousands in Glendale on Friday night.
The band had just rocked out for thousands in Glendale on Friday night.(AP photo)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy metal band Metallica announced they are postponing Sunday’s concert after their lead singer, James Hetfield, tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to perform at State Farm Stadium as part of their 2-night shows for their M72 World Tour. They had just rocked out for thousands of fans in Glendale on Friday night.

Metallica posted the announcement along with Hetfield’s positive COVID test, saying, “We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.”

However, even though the concert is canceled this weekend, the band says that all M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 Sunday, are still happening.

The new show will happen on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Metallica says all tickets for the Sept. 3 show will be honored at the rescheduled date. Those wanting a refund can visit seatgeek.com for more information. For additional updates or information, visit the band’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

