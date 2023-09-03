Man hospitalized after house party shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in a hospital, and several people were detained after a shooting early Saturday at a house party in west Phoenix.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood northwest of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Around 3:30 a.m., police initially responded to complaints about a party, but when they arrived, gunfire rang out, and multiple vehicles were seen driving away. Two vehicles were stopped, and several people were detained. Eventually, police found a man who had been shot multiple times, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Arizona’s Family asked if the party was at a short-term rental, and a spokesperson with Phoenix police says the house was “described as an abandoned residence in the area.”

The area is still closed off as police investigate the shooting. The people detained have not been identified as suspects, and no arrests have been made so far.

