Man drowns after jumping into Bartlett Lake

BARTLETT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The body of a man who went missing in Bartlett Lake was found underwater on Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 8:35 a.m. to a reported drowning at Jojoba Boat Ramp. A caller says a man jumped into the water from the end of the boat dock and never resurfaced. The caller said he didn’t witness the man going into the water but was alerted by frantic family members.

MCSO divers were called in to look for the man and recovered his body around 12:10 p.m. MCSO detectives are investigating what led up to the drowning, and the man’s name hasn’t been released. It’s unknown what condition the man was in when he entered the water, as that information will be available after the Medical Examiner’s Office releases its report.

