Man dead after overnight hit-and-run in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said they found one of the vehicles involved in the crash that killed a...
Phoenix police said they found one of the vehicles involved in the crash that killed a pedestrian near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run in west Phoenix. Police officers were in the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road when they heard a crash nearby just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers then located the scene of the crash and found a man with serious injuries. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics were called in and attempted live-saving measures. However, the man did not survive his injuries and died at the scene. There appears to be more than one vehicle involved in the crash, according to police. One of the vehicles was later found by officers.

The area of 51st Avenue from Thomas Road to Encanto Boulevard is closed for the investigation. Police say there will be more information later Sunday.

