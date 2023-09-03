Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man in custody for death of baby found with narcotic in system, Suprise police say

Roderick Begay, 37, faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment...
Roderick Begay, 37, faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and misconduct with weapons, prohibited possessor.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection to the death of a baby boy who reportedly had narcotics in his system. Police have booked 37-year-old Roderick Begay with multiple charges relating to the child’s death.

Around 8 a.m., Surprise Police were called to an unresponsive 1-year-old boy at a home near 151st Avenue and Cactus Road. Police officers and medics with the Surprise Fire-Medical Department arrived and began CPR on the baby. The boy was taken to a hospital, where staff learned the child had a narcotic in his system. Despite efforts by first responders, the baby passed away on Sunday at 2 a.m.

Detectives discovered narcotics in the child’s home and arrested Begay. He faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and misconduct with weapons, prohibited possessor. An investigation is ongoing. It’s unknown what relation Begay had to the boy.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

A man drowned after jumping into Bartlett Lake from Jojoba Boat Launch, north of Extreme...
Man drowns after jumping into Bartlett Lake
So far, no suspects have been identified or what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix detectives...
Teen girl shot, died in west Phoenix neighborhood
A man died after he was hit by a vehicle that didn't stay on the scene. Police have a woman in...
Man dead after reported hit-and-run in west Phoenix
A house party at an abandoned house ended with gunfire Saturday morning in a west Phoenix...
Man hospitalized after house party shooting in west Phoenix