Man in custody for death of baby found with narcotic in system, Suprise police say

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection to the death of a baby boy who reportedly had narcotics in his system. Police have booked 37-year-old Roderick Begay with multiple charges relating to the child’s death.

Around 8 a.m., Surprise Police were called to an unresponsive 1-year-old boy at a home near 151st Avenue and Cactus Road. Police officers and medics with the Surprise Fire-Medical Department arrived and began CPR on the baby. The boy was taken to a hospital, where staff learned the child had a narcotic in his system. Despite efforts by first responders, the baby passed away on Sunday at 2 a.m.

Detectives discovered narcotics in the child’s home and arrested Begay. He faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and misconduct with weapons, prohibited possessor. An investigation is ongoing. It’s unknown what relation Begay had to the boy.

