Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after allegedly letting his 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.
The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after reportedly letting his 10-year-old son drive his truck on a freeway in Scottsdale on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a 911 call about a boy seen driving a red truck on the Loop 101. The caller said the truck was weaving and speeding, heading west near Scottsdale Road.

A DPS trooper found the truck and tried to stop the car after seeing the driver changing lanes unsafely. The driver failed to stop, and DPS began chasing the truck, which eventually pulled over in the emergency lane of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The DPS trooper confirmed that the child, a 10-year-old boy, was driving the car, and his 49-year-old father was in the passenger seat. The father was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive. DPS says the child is not facing any charges.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix

Latest News

The band had just rocked out for thousands in Glendale on Friday night.
Metallica postpones Glendale concert after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Phoenix Fire says a baby girl was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
4 people in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake
A head-on rollover crash Laveen left a woman dead and two people seriously hurt around 1:10...
Woman dead, 2 others seriously hurt after rollover crash in Laveen