Four uninjured after plane goes down near Prescott

The pilot tried to make an off-airport landing and hit a tree during the attempt.
The pilot tried to make an off-airport landing and hit a tree during the attempt.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people were able to walk away after a small plane they were in crashed in Prescott on Saturday morning.

The plane reportedly went down in a field southwest of the Prescott Regional Airport around 8 a.m. First responders with the Prescott police and fire departments and the Prescott Regional Airport operations teams went to the plane’s location, where they found all four passengers out of the aircraft and walking around.

Prescott police say none of the passengers sustained significant injuries requiring treatment. Police say the plane flew out of Falcon Field in Mesa with four passengers aboard and stopped at the Prescott Regional Airport to refuel before heading to the Grand Canyon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and says the plane could not climb after leaving Prescott. The pilot tried to make an off-airport landing and hit a tree during the attempt. NTSB says the names of those involved in the crash are being handled by local authorities.

Police say the plane flew out of Falcon Field in Mesa with four passengers aboard.
Police say the plane flew out of Falcon Field in Mesa with four passengers aboard.(Arizona's Family)

