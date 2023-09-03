Four uninjured after plane goes down near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people were able to walk away after a small plane they were in crashed in Prescott on Saturday morning.

The plane reportedly went down in a field southwest of the Prescott Regional Airport around 8 a.m. First responders with the Prescott police and fire departments and the Prescott Regional Airport operations teams went to the plane’s location, where they found all four passengers out of the aircraft and walking around.

Prescott police say none of the passengers sustained significant injuries requiring treatment. Police say the plane flew out of Falcon Field in Mesa with four passengers aboard and stopped at the Prescott Regional Airport to refuel before heading to the Grand Canyon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and says the plane could not climb after leaving Prescott. The pilot tried to make an off-airport landing and hit a tree during the attempt. NTSB says the names of those involved in the crash are being handled by local authorities.

Police say the plane flew out of Falcon Field in Mesa with four passengers aboard. (Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.