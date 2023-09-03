ASU student attacked by multiple suspects on Tempe campus
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona State University student was attacked overnight on the Tempe campus, according to ASU police.
Campus police say the student was walking at 3 a.m. on Lemon Mall, northwest of Rural Road and Apache Boulevard, when multiple suspects attacked and struck the student in the head with an object. The student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The reported attack happened at the Barrett Honors College area, near the dorm rooms. The suspects haven’t been identified or found at this time, and there are no descriptions of the suspects given by police at this time.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.