Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

4 people in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix Fire says a baby girl was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Phoenix Fire says a baby girl was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people and a baby girl are hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., first responders were called to a two-car collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix Fire says one person needed to be removed from the vehicle. Two women in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and another woman in her 60s were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. Phoenix Fire says a baby girl was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by the Phoenix Police Department. The intersection of Thomas Road and 59th Avenue is closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix

Latest News

Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake
A head-on rollover crash Laveen left a woman dead and two people seriously hurt around 1:10...
Woman dead, 2 others seriously hurt after rollover crash in Laveen
Scottsdale police say Bell took a trey of jewelry from marina Jewelers and was stopped by a...
Man accused of shoplifting at Scottsdale jewelry store stopped by group of men
A group of men stopped an accused shoplifter in Scottsdale.
Suspect shoplifter in suit stopped by group in Scottsdale