4 people in critical condition after a crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people and a baby girl are hospitalized after a crash in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., first responders were called to a two-car collision near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix Fire says one person needed to be removed from the vehicle. Two women in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and another woman in her 60s were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. Phoenix Fire says a baby girl was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by the Phoenix Police Department. The intersection of Thomas Road and 59th Avenue is closed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

