Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dead, 2 others seriously hurt after rollover crash in Laveen

Phoenix police believe the woman was driving north on 35th Ave when she veered into the other lane, hitting a vehicle going south on 35th Avenue.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and two people are seriously hurt after a rollover crash that happened overnight in Laveen on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to an area near Cesar Chavez Park, at 35th Avenue south of Baseline Road, for reports of a crash. Officers arrived after 1:15 a.m. and found two vehicles, with one of them rolled over. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two are in a hospital and their injuries are not life threatening.

Police believe the woman was driving north on 35th Avenue when she crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the other vehicle that was going south. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. The woman has not been identified.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix

Latest News

Phoenix police believe the woman was driving north on 35th Ave when she veered into the other...
Deadly head-on rollover crash in Laveen leaves woman dead, 2 injured
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/02/23
Chances of rain around Phoenix Saturday, back to 100s on Sunday
This fungus thrives in desert conditions like the Valley.
Valley fever concerns following massive dust storm in metro Phoenix
July data shows salaries for many critical jobs aren’t high enough to buy a home.
Many Phoenix essentail workers can't afford homes where they work