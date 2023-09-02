Valley fever concerns following massive dust storm in metro Phoenix

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday’s monsoon, including a massive dust storm, wreaked havoc across the Valley. “It was kind of scary,” said Moh Tariq, an ASU student who witnessed the giant dust cloud roll through campus.

People attending high school football games in the East Valley got caked in dust. ASU fans scrambled to leave the stadium as the dust storm blanketed the Sun Devils game against southern Utah. “Everyone was leaving the stadium. I saw them running. I have been here 6 or 7 months, and I’ve never seen something like that here,” said Tariq.

When storms like this happen, doctors like Dr. John Galgiani say it’s important to know the danger of valley fever. “Valley fever is a fungal infection which happens in endemic regions. It grows on certain soils,” said Galgiani, the University of Arizona Valley Fever Center director.

This fungus thrives in desert conditions like the Valley, and the drier the condition, the easier it is for the spores to get into the air. If you were exposed to it during last night’s dust storm, it can take a while for symptoms to show. “They could get symptoms in 1 to 3 weeks because that’s the incubation period when you inhale a spore.”

According to the CDC, valley fever symptoms include fatigue, cough, Fever, Shortness of breath, Headache, Night sweats and muscle aches.

Many people get over it within a week or a couple of weeks. In serious cases, it can take months or even years and require anti-fungal medication.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.