Thieves break into Scottsdale repair shop, take more than $100K worth of tools, cars

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — General manager Lisa McFerran pointed to the hole in the bay door behind her Scottsdale Midas shop, where thieves busted in around 12:30 a.m. Friday. She said the crooks spent hours stealing everything in sight. Items include a transmission, tools, car parts, an air conditioning machine, a compressor, more than 50 tires and the list goes on. “We’re a small business. We all have families to feed,” said McFerran. “I’m sure they did too, but you don’t have to take something from someone else. You work hard just like we all are here.”

Scottsdale police spent the morning combing for clues, but the damage was done, not just to the business but to the employees, as well. Enrique Milo has fixed cars for Midas for 27 years. All the mechanics at Midas have their owns tools, and the crooks who broke in stole them all. “I’ve never been in this situation, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Milo. “I just know right now I don’t know how I’ll feed my children. I don’t know what we’ll do to fix cars. They literally took everything from us.”

Arizona’s Family has learned the Midas shop off 90th Street and the Loop 101 freeway had a pipe leak about six weeks ago that caused a lot of damage. The business was in the process of remodeling, which forced them to shut down their security system and surveillance cameras temporarily, McFerran said. It’s possible whoever broke in knew the cameras were not operating. “If the alarm system was working, they would have heard it when they tried to get in,” said McFerran. “They would have been spooked and left. It was an unfortunate circumstance from an unfortunate circumstance.”

It’s unclear right when the business will be able to reopen. A lot will depend on whether the mechanics can get any tools. McFerran has set up a GoFundMe page to help her mechanics get some new tools. Since there was no video surveillance, detectives don’t have many leads to go on. If you have any information, contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

