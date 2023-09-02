Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New data: Phoenix first responders, teachers can’t afford to live where they work

The most affordable option is Avondale, with a median home price of just over $413,250.
The most affordable option is Avondale, with a median home price of just over $413,250.(Arizona's Family)
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Buying a home is expensive, and because of that, becoming a homeowner in the Valley is a goal many are unable to achieve. July data shows salaries for many critical jobs aren’t high enough to buy a home, and in many cases, even renting a one-bedroom place is out of reach.

Police answer the call to protect our city, but most officers across Phoenix can’t afford to buy a home in the same community they serve. “A lot of our officers live outside the city of Phoenix for a variety of reasons, but a lot of it comes down to what their dollar buys them for their homes,” said Darrell Kriplean, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association.

He’s been with Phoenix Police for nearly three decades. “My first home was about $150,000. Course I was only, I graduated the Academy making just under $12 an hour,” he said.

According to July 2023 data from a local economic firm, the least affordable city is Scottsdale, with the median home price at $795,000. The most affordable option is Avondale, with a median home price of just over $413,250.

Police answer the call to protect our city, but most officers across Phoenix can’t afford to...
Police answer the call to protect our city, but most officers across Phoenix can’t afford to buy a home in the same community.(Elliott D. Pollack & Company)

In many cases, a police officer’s salary isn’t enough to buy a home anywhere. “I’m not shocked by it,” said Kriplean. The situation is even worse for teachers. Not only can they not afford to buy a home, but in some cities across the Valley, rent for a one-bedroom apartment is out of budget. “We see teachers living with their parents or grandparents. Three generations in a home. Three roommates in a two-bedroom apartment,” said Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association.

She said educators not being able to afford to live in the same neighborhoods they teach in takes a toll. “It really does put a strain on our ability to do our jobs the way we want to and the way we’ve been trained to,” said Garcia.

These same jobs are suffering severe shortages. Schools and police departments are struggling to recruit and retain teachers and officers, and pay not measuring up to the current cost of living is part of the reason why. “This has always been an issue, but it’s gotten to a little bit more of a crisis point over the last three years,” said Garcia.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Close calls are nothing new but the bill could help prevent them.
FAA Reauthorization Act puts emphasis on reducing close calls of plane collisions
A massive tree fell on about 10 cars during Thursday night's storm in west Phoenix and now the...
Neighborhood cleaning up massive fallen tree in west Phoenix
Crooks stole everything in sight like a transmission, tools, car parts, an air conditioning...
Thieves break into Scottsdale repair shop, take more than $100K worth of tools, cars
The new facility will replace the current center in Winslow and provide quicker access to...
Navajo Nation’s new Dilkon Medical Center impacted by health care staffing shortages