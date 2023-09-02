Your Life
Navajo Nation’s new Dilkon Medical Center impacted by healthcare staffing shortages

The new facility will replace the current center in Winslow and provide quicker access to state-of-the-art medical services.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILKON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fifty years of work is finally realized at the new Dilkon Medical Center. It will provide greater access to healthcare for the Navajo nation, but they still need hundreds of people to be fully staffed. Like the rest of the country, they are suffering from major healthcare staffing shortages.

Dr. Michelle Tom grew up in Dilkon, seeing the need for greater healthcare access. Now, she is the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. “Definitely a childhood dream to grow up in my community and return as a physician and actually work at the brand new facility,” Tom said. “I believe it’s just going to bring an abundance of health, assurance, safety.”

The new facility will replace the current center in Winslow and provide quicker access to state-of-the-art medical services. But they still need about 200 more employees across both locations. Those positions range from nurses, pharmaceutical physicians, janitorial staff, and everything in between.

They are trying to combat the shortage by offering transportation, on-site housing, and other benefits. CEO Sally Pete said the jobs are a great learning experience. “There’s a huge opportunity to learn, including learning about our Navajo culture,” Pete said.

They hope to be fully staffed in the near future because it’s already making a difference, and they want to continue impacting their community. “Studies show if you look like you speak like your community, your health outcomes are tremendously higher,” Tom said. “We’re there, and now it’s all about pushing forward for the future.”

They stay to look out for virtual job fairs soon, and you can find more information about open positions here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

