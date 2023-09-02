Man shot multiple times at park in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a park in west Phoenix on Friday night. Police say the victim was shot multiple times at Sunridge Park near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Investigators said the man went to a nearby home and got help. After the shooting at the park, multiple drivers were heard taking off, police say.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

