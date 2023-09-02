Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man shot multiple times at park in west Phoenix

No suspects have been arrested.
No suspects have been arrested.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at a park in west Phoenix on Friday night. Police say the victim was shot multiple times at Sunridge Park near 62nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Investigators said the man went to a nearby home and got help. After the shooting at the park, multiple drivers were heard taking off, police say.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

This fungus thrives in desert conditions like the Valley.
Valley fever concerns following massive dust storm in metro Phoenix
A measure is working through U.S. Congress that would increase funding and staffing to help...
US Congress working to address airplane close calls
A man beat, chained up and held a woman he was selling for sex against her will in Glendale...
Man accused of pimping out woman, keeping her chained up in Glendale
With thousands outside during Thursday's wall of dust in the Phoenix area, doctors worry about...
Doctors concerned about rise in valley fever after massive dust storm