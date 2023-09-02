Your Life
Man accused of shoplifting at Scottsdale jewelry store stopped by group of men

A man accused of shoplifting from Marina Jewelers in Scottsdale is detained by a group of men. Police arrived later to take the man into custody.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An accused shoplifter was stopped by a group of men Friday morning in Scottsdale.

Police say that 53-year-old Troy A. Bell has been arrested for attempting to steal a tray of high-dollar jewelry from the Marina Jewelers near 5th Avenue and Scottsdale Road around 11:40 a.m. As he made his way out of the store, he was confronted by two men.

There was a struggle between Bell and the two men, who all made their way outside. Soon, Bell was detained by the two men, with help from some others. Eventually, police arrived and arrested Bell and recovered the jewelry.

Bell was booked into jail on charges of shoplifting, assault and failure to provide a truthful name.

