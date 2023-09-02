Flood watch issued for parts of Arizona as rain, storms develop across the state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After high temperatures only reached 90 degrees in Phoenix on Friday, Saturday has been a bit warmer, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Showers and storms have been developing across the state throughout the day Saturday. Yuma has already picked up 1.70″ of rain as of writing this at 3:30 p.m. A Flood Watch is in effect for northwestern portions of the state like Prescott, Kingman and the Grand Canyon. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect outside of Kingman and near Yuma because of heavy rain from strong thunderstorms. This activity looks to die down by Sunday evening, and drier air returns to the state for Labor Day.

Still, temperatures look shy of normal, which is 104 degrees for this time of the year. By the end of the week, a ridge will build across the northwest and bring a warming trend to the state. By next weekend, we could be back near 110-degree territory in Phoenix.

