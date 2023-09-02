Your Life
An unusually cooler morning around Phoenix with temps going back to triple digits Sunday

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/02/23
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — I hope you’re enjoying the cooler morning temperatures across the Phoenix area this Saturday!

After a high of just 90 Friday, look for another below average day with a high today of just 98 in Phoenix under partly cloudy skies.

Although the Phoenix area does have a slim chance for storms in today’s forecast, most of the thunderstorm activity should be to the north and east of the Valley. It looks like the best time to see storms in places like Wickenburg, Prescott and Parker will be between Noon to 3 p.m.

After today, temperatures will be back in the triple digits, with low 100s expected for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temps will increase to 104 on Wednesday before getting to 107 on Thursday and 109 on Friday. Let’s hope we don’t see any more 110s in the forecast for the rest of the year, but it looks like we’re going to get close toward the end of next week!

