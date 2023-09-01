Winners revealed for ADOT’s safety message contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of Arizonans will have their messages of driving safety forever remembered. The Arizona Department of Transported announced on Friday the two winners of its Safety Message Contest. Elise Riker from Chandler came up with “Seatbelts always pass the vibe check.” She’s a business professor at Arizona State University. “I hope the message makes people chuckle and happy that they are wearing a seatbelt: you pass the vibe check!” she said in a news release.

The other winner was Gina Finkelstein, a software support engineer from Mesa. Her message was, “I’m just a sign, asking a driver to use turn signals.” She said she was inspired the 1999 film “Notting Hill.” “Using turn signals before you turn makes you a total star,” she said in a news release, “just like Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill,’ only bigger and better!”

The two winners won a poll where thousands of people voted on the best safety message that ADOT will post on their signs over the freeway. There were 10 finalists chosen from hundreds of entries. According to national statistics, driver behavior, like choosing to speed, driving distracted, impaired or reckless, plays a role in more than 90% of vehicle crashes.

