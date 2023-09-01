Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: 10 cars damaged by uprooted tree in west Phoenix neighborhood

A large uprooted tree left a path of destruction for some residents in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a destructive night for much of the Valley, particularly those in the east. But for two families in west Phoenix, it left them with tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Arizona's Family drone was over an uprooted tree that damaged 10 cars in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Ernie Morales shared photos and video with Arizona’s Family of a large, uprooted tree that smashed into a car. Parts of the neighborhood were reeling from power outages and other storm debris from the powerful monsoon that caused tens of thousands of APS and SRP customers to lose power. As our crews arrived in the neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, we saw much more extensive damage: video from Arizona’s Family drone revealed at least six vehicles heavily damaged from the tree, and there is likely more destruction yet to be uncovered.

“There was a loud boom, and then we found the tree down,” said Cynthia Bannister, one of the homeowners. “It scared the heck out of all of us,” Bannister spoke to Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra about the shock of the morning. “My daughter’s car; her alarm went off, blaring, and it was just a mess.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, that storm damage was just one of several reports within city limits early Friday. As wind gusts in the city hit over 70mph late Thursday, crews responded to lightning-caused fires and over a dozen crashes. More storm chances are expected into the afternoon and evening hours. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
.
First Alert Weather Day: More storms likely today in Arizona

Latest News

A west Phoenix homeowner shared photos to Arizona's Family of the storm damage near 75th Ave &...
Monsoon storms cause destruction across Phoenix area, lightning starts multiple fires
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Taken in Apache Junction
Phoenix Area Monsoon 8/31/23
Flagstaff is using $26 million to help with infrastructure in a neighborhood hit hard by...
Flagstaff starts working on projects to prevent flooding