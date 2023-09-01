WATCH: 10 cars damaged by uprooted tree in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a destructive night for much of the Valley, particularly those in the east. But for two families in west Phoenix, it left them with tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Arizona's Family drone was over an uprooted tree that damaged 10 cars in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Ernie Morales shared photos and video with Arizona’s Family of a large, uprooted tree that smashed into a car. Parts of the neighborhood were reeling from power outages and other storm debris from the powerful monsoon that caused tens of thousands of APS and SRP customers to lose power. As our crews arrived in the neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, we saw much more extensive damage: video from Arizona’s Family drone revealed at least six vehicles heavily damaged from the tree, and there is likely more destruction yet to be uncovered.

“There was a loud boom, and then we found the tree down,” said Cynthia Bannister, one of the homeowners. “It scared the heck out of all of us,” Bannister spoke to Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra about the shock of the morning. “My daughter’s car; her alarm went off, blaring, and it was just a mess.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, that storm damage was just one of several reports within city limits early Friday. As wind gusts in the city hit over 70mph late Thursday, crews responded to lightning-caused fires and over a dozen crashes. More storm chances are expected into the afternoon and evening hours. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.