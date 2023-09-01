Your Life
Veteran-owned rental company looks forward to first holiday weekend at Bartlett Lake

Extreme Arizona is looking forward to renting boats and jet skis for their first Labor Day weekend.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BARTLETT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A veteran-owned company is looking forward to renting boats and jet skis for their first Labor Day weekend. Extreme Arizona is right on the marina of Bartlett Lake. They’re a member of “Uncharted Society,” which means they rent out a specialized class of boats, jet skis and ATVs. “Cruise the lake, have a good time,” said Extreme Arizona owner Ryan Kading. “Having the kids at the lake, jumping off the Sea-Doo switch, it’s unmatched.”

Kading, who used to serve overseas as a Marine, is looking forward to serving the public as the new owner of Extreme Arizona. “We have the best equipment, the best experiences and at a great price,” he said. “We are BRP and Can-Am official outfitter and Sea-Doo outfitter.”

If you haven’t been to Bartlett Lake at the Tonto National Forest, then now might be the time to explore it. “Bartlett Lake, for Labor Day, it’s a super family-friendly lake,” said Kading. “It is a really neat and beautiful lake.”

For more information about Extreme Arizona, click here.

