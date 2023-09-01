Veteran-owned rental company looks forward to first holiday weekend at Bartlett Lake

BARTLETT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A veteran-owned company is looking forward to renting boats and jet skis for their first Labor Day weekend. Extreme Arizona is right on the marina of Bartlett Lake. They’re a member of “Uncharted Society,” which means they rent out a specialized class of boats, jet skis and ATVs. “Cruise the lake, have a good time,” said Extreme Arizona owner Ryan Kading. “Having the kids at the lake, jumping off the Sea-Doo switch, it’s unmatched.”

Kading, who used to serve overseas as a Marine, is looking forward to serving the public as the new owner of Extreme Arizona. “We have the best equipment, the best experiences and at a great price,” he said. “We are BRP and Can-Am official outfitter and Sea-Doo outfitter.”

If you haven’t been to Bartlett Lake at the Tonto National Forest, then now might be the time to explore it. “Bartlett Lake, for Labor Day, it’s a super family-friendly lake,” said Kading. “It is a really neat and beautiful lake.”

