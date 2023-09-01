Your Life
Try It With Tess: Viral TikTok ‘ghost painting’ challenge.

In this installment of Try It With Tess, we explored a fun Halloween activity to do with the kids. Even April and Gina got in the action!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve made yourself onto “spooky Tok” aka, the crafty Halloween side of TikTok, you’ve probably seen the Ghost Painting Challenge, a simple and easy activity to do with the kiddos.

Here’s how it works: you go to your local thrift shop like Goodwill or St. Vincent de Paul, find an old painting that could give some autumn or Halloween-esque vibes, and then you purchase some paint. Then it’s time to get creative!

With October just a month away, it’s a sure-fire way to get into the spirit. It’s so fun, even Gina and April got in on the action! Watch the video above to see them in action!

