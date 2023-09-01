Your Life
Tougher safety standards to prevent dresser tip-overs go into effect

After years of pushing for change, new furniture safety standards went into effect, requiring manufacturers and retailers to meet tougher stability standards.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New furniture safety standards, years in the making, went into effect Friday. Testing is tougher and safety advocates say the changes will save lives. “There are over 200 deaths of children in the last decade or so and we still continue to see tip overs,” said Nancy Cowles, the executive director of Kids in Danger. At least three children died from furniture tip-overs this year, according to the group.

The STURDY Act, which stands for ‘Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers, was passed in Congress in 2022. Safety requirements became mandatory beginning September 1,2023. Now, furniture manufacturers and retailers have to meet tougher stability standards. “Manufacturers might deal with this by making their drawers interlock. The child can’t pull out three or four drawers at a time. They pull out one. They can’t pull out more. If they do, the one goes in,” Cowles said. “So there are ways that furniture makers are working to make sure their furniture both passes and is also safe for children.” The new safety standards also require manufacturers to include furniture anchor kits with their products, but the rule only covers ‘clothing storage units,’ not televisions or other potentially unstable furniture, according to KID.

Safety advocates also caution that risks remain in homes because the new safety standards only apply to furniture made on or after September 1, 2023. “Obviously, we all have a ton of furniture already in our homes and for a very long time, most of the furniture will be made before the date of the new standards, so parents still need to think about anchoring the furniture they already have,” Cowles said. To properly anchor furniture, follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

