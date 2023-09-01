Residents evacuated after water main break at Sun Lakes retirement center
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several residents of a retirement center in Sun Lakes were evacuated late Thursday night due to a water main break. Officials say just after 11 p.m., firefighters were called to the Renaissance retirement community near Riggs and Dobson roads and found a break on the fourth floor. At least eight residents on the third and fourth floors had to be immediately evacuated, and were taken to a nearby church as crews cleaned up.
No injuries were reported. Photos shared by Arizona Fire and Medical Authority showed a gutted ceiling with water flooding a hallway. It’s unclear if Thursday night’s monsoon activity was a factor in the water main break.
