Residents evacuated after water main break at Sun Lakes retirement center

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several residents of a retirement center in Sun Lakes were evacuated late Thursday night due to a water main break. Officials say just after 11 p.m., firefighters were called to the Renaissance retirement community near Riggs and Dobson roads and found a break on the fourth floor. At least eight residents on the third and fourth floors had to be immediately evacuated, and were taken to a nearby church as crews cleaned up.

No injuries were reported. Photos shared by Arizona Fire and Medical Authority showed a gutted ceiling with water flooding a hallway. It’s unclear if Thursday night’s monsoon activity was a factor in the water main break.

AFMA & @ChandlerFire responded to a water main break at a memory care facility just after 11pm last night. Firefighters assisted with evacuating & relocating the residents, while initiating clean up efforts. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/libxTAWgQq — Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (@AZFireAuthority) September 1, 2023

