Residents evacuated after water main break at Sun Lakes retirement center

Members on the third and fourth floors had to be immediately evacuated.
Members on the third and fourth floors had to be immediately evacuated.(Arizona Fire and Medical Authority)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several residents of a retirement center in Sun Lakes were evacuated late Thursday night due to a water main break. Officials say just after 11 p.m., firefighters were called to the Renaissance retirement community near Riggs and Dobson roads and found a break on the fourth floor. At least eight residents on the third and fourth floors had to be immediately evacuated, and were taken to a nearby church as crews cleaned up.

No injuries were reported. Photos shared by Arizona Fire and Medical Authority showed a gutted ceiling with water flooding a hallway. It’s unclear if Thursday night’s monsoon activity was a factor in the water main break.

