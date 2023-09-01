Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

State program to help Arizona families with student debt

The Arizona 529 Plan is a state-sponsored way for parents, grandparents or future students to save up for tuition expenses.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly 17 million students are headed to college this fall, but unlike the last three years, starting Friday, federal student loans will once again accrue interest. Student loan debt is the second largest debt burden for people in the U.S., reaching an all-time high of nearly $1.77 trillion this year.

That’s why Arizona Treasurer Kimberley Yee and other politicians are pushing for more programs to help families save. “We have this wonderful program called the Arizona 529 education savings plan, and this plan came to our office just over 34 months ago,” Yee said.

Parents, grandparents and guardians can use the state-sponsored plan to save for their child’s college free of tax while earning interest. The money can be used at most public and private universities as well as trade schools, and it doesn’t affect eligibility for financial aid. “Let’s say you put $50 aside every month over the course of 18 years. At 6% interest, they have over $18,000 in the bank ready to go,” Yee said.

The money can also go toward other contributions. “We also allow for these expenses to go to K-12 private school education. If the money is not used entirely, it can roll over to an IRA starting in 2024,” Yee said.

Yee hopes this program will help provide more education opportunities for everyone. “We have also reached all corners of the state in communities where they may not thought of college before. So, it’s exciting to see that new families are coming in to put that small amount of money on the side that will grow over time,” she said.

If you’re interested in enrolling in the program, you can visit the AZ 529 website for more information. Students can also win $529 by writing an essay and submitting it before Oct. 1.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Police say a restaurant manager in Gilbert stole a fanny pack that had $8,200 in cash, a...
Restaurant manager accused of stealing fanny pack from customer
A grand jury indicted him on 30 felonies this week.
Suspected serial rapist in Mesa, Tempe indicted on 30 felonies
Jones is facing charges for possessing stolen property.
Gilbert restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200
Arizona has a state-sponsored plan to help parents and even future students save money for...
Arizona program designed to help residents save money for college