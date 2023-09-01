Your Life
Scottsdale teen using ice skating to help kids with disabilities

Sasha Rubin, 16, teaches ice skating to kids with special needs.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sasha Rubin is turning her passion into a project by creating a more inclusive environment for kids with disabilities. “My brother has autism, so I watched him grow through it. So, it’s been really hard for him to join sports. So, I just really wanted to help people who might have a little more difficulty with that aspect,” Rubin said.

That’s why she created Ice SkateAble. “It helps a lot with fine motor skills, balance, and coordination. But usually, sounds evaporate or get absorbed in the ice rink. So, it’s a lot more sensory-friendly,” Rubin said.

Sammi Fisher, one of Rubin’s regular students, loves spending time with Sasha on the ice. “Sammi’s never stuck with anything, and it’s been a whole year now, and she’s loved it so much,” said Sammi’s mom, Karen Fisher.

Sammi has a syndrome called FOXP1, which has affected her speech and language the most. But, through this program, Sammi has been able to express herself in other ways. “A year ago, I noticed right away that her self-esteem started to grow. So we’ve seen her grow more in academia and friendships,” Karen said.

Over the last year, the program has grown tremendously, and Rubin couldn’t be happier. “I love it so much because it’s just wonderful to see these kids who may have struggled their whole lives fitting in or finding a sport,” Rubin said. Rubin is actively recruiting more students to become part of the program. Lessons are every Saturday at the Ice Den in Scottsdale. If you’re interested, email ksasharubin@gmail.com or visit the Ice SkateAble Instagram.

