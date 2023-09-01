Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Saving for college with a 529 plan

The money from a 529 account has to be used on qualified education-related expenses.
The money from a 529 account has to be used on qualified education-related expenses.(Arizona's Family)
By Consumer Reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS - As a new school year begins for students nationwide, many parents reflect on how fast time passes. And for many parents whose kids will soon be headed off to college, one of their biggest concerns is paying for their education. Consumer Reports explains how a 529 college savings plan can help and what to remember before withdrawing the funds.

A 529 plan is one of the best ways to save for college. It’s a state-sponsored investment plan that allows you to save for your kids’ college education no matter how far into the future.

But many families don’t take advantage of this opportunity. Only 30% of families used a 529 account to help pay for college this year, according to a 2023 study by Sallie Mae.

One of the benefits of a 529 savings plan is that since the money saved is invested, it has the potential to multiply over time. For example, if you opened a 529 account for a newborn this year and contributed about $250 a month, you’d have more than $113,000 when your child heads off to college in 18 years. That’s more than double your $54,000 investment.

One of the good things about it is that the money grows tax-free, and many states even give you a tax deduction. And if you get a later start, that’s okay; it’s still less money that you’ll take out in a loan later on.

The money from a 529 account has to be used on qualified education-related expenses, like tuition, fees, books, supplies, computers, and room and board, as long as the student is enrolled in school.

A few things to keep in mind: You need to spend the money in the same tax year, not the school year, that you make the withdrawal. And be sure to keep all your receipts in case the IRS has questions later.

And if you’re lucky enough to have leftover 529 funds, avoid taxes and penalties by saving it for graduate school or transferring the money to another child or family member.

Consumer Reports says you can even use 529 money toward tuition for kindergarten through 12th grade students—but only up to $10,000 per student per year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
A fair amount of rain is in the forecast for northwest Arizona through Sunday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain showers, thunderstorms possible in Phoenix area
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Police say a restaurant manager in Gilbert stole a fanny pack that had $8,200 in cash, a...
Restaurant manager accused of stealing fanny pack from customer
A grand jury indicted him on 30 felonies this week.
Suspected serial rapist in Mesa, Tempe indicted on 30 felonies
Jones is facing charges for possessing stolen property.
Gilbert restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200
Arizona has a state-sponsored plan to help parents and even future students save money for...
Arizona program designed to help residents save money for college
Frank Gallas Mendoza has been convicted of murdering Richard Lucero at his El Mirage home in...
California man convicted of murdering El Mirage man over 20 years ago