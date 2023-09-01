Your Life
Retired teacher in Tempe wins Pay It Forward award

By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Tempe at Ken McDonald Golf Course to Bob Covington, who organizes an entertaining golf group that meets once a week. Steve Night nominated Covington. “He is the type of guy that anyone is around, they are a friend. He goes and invites strangers who might be golfing by themselves. He started with them in 2003 and we call ourselves the White Hair Old F’s,” said Night.

Covington has never met a stranger. He was a high school teacher and track coach for many years before he retired and started playing golf. The golfers really appreciate the work he is doing to improve their fellowship, and because of his hard work, they want to surprise him.

We walked up to the golf club where they were having a few beers. “I nominated you for the Pay It Forward award and this is a certificate that backs that up. Anything you get from it, you owe us,” Night said. “I guess I am buying!” Covington said.

Covington’s golf group now has over 16 regular members, and you can tell they all love hanging out together. “They are fun to play with. You can tell them anything and they won’t believe it. We have a good time playing golf and my wife thinks it’s great that I have made some friends in retirement,” said Covington.

