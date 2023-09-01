Phoenix Sky Harbor expected to see busy holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- After the FAA issued a ground stop Thursday night as intense monsoon storms hit the Valley, things started picking up again in the morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Arizona’s Family David Caltabiano spoke with people headed out for the holiday weekend. “San Diego. Golf at 1:50 and cocktails at 5:30,” one traveler told Caltabiano. “A little sailing on Sunday, too.”

By early Friday, Phoenix Sky Harbor only had a few residual delays and cancellations after the overnight storm caused chaos for drivers and residents across town.

The Federal Aviation Administration predicts it will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, including Father’s Day, and the Presidents Day break.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 14 million passengers from Friday through Wednesday, up nearly 11% over the same weekend last year.

AAA said bookings for domestic travel — flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises — are running 4% higher than Labor Day last year. The auto club and insurance seller said international bookings are up a staggering 44% now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, with the top destinations being Vancouver, Rome, London, Dublin, and Paris.

On many planes this weekend, every seat is expected to be filled, capping a busy summer.

American Airlines expects to carry nearly 3.5 million passengers on about 32,000 flights between Thursday and next Tuesday. United Airlines is predicting its biggest Labor Day weekend ever, with almost 2.8 million passengers in that same six-day stretch. TSA figures show that the number of travelers going through U.S. airport checkpoints in August is 2% higher than in August 2019, before the pandemic.

