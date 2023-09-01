Your Life
Phoenix expands hiking trail restrictions during extreme heat

The trails are now closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during extreme heat.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hikers hoping to hit the trails during days with extreme heat will have less time to do so. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted on Thursday to expand the city’s trail restrictions. Trails on Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will now be closed starting at 9 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. when there is an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Services. The hiker ban will still end at 5 p.m. The program was only from May to October but with Thursday’s vote, it’s been extended to year-round. The changes go into effect immediately.

There was also a proposal regarding pets on the trails. Phoenix’s current rules ban dogs on trails when it gets to 100 degrees or more. It was suggested during Thursday’s meeting to drop that threshold to 90 degrees but the board said it needed more time to get the opinions of animal welfare groups and data from the city.

