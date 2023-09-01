Your Life
Organization hosting 5K in Tempe to raise awareness for childhood cancer

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, over 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, and Friday marks the beginning of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. However, a majority of cancer research efforts and support services are extremely underfunded. Cancer Hope and Awareness Month for Pediatrics (CHAMP) is hosting its annual 5K walk and run to raise funds for children and families.

The event kicks off at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Sept. 16. There’s still plenty of space to sign up and support the cause. Funds will go toward over 30 organizations supporting research and families affected by childhood cancer. The walk and run also allows families to share their stories and highlight the brave children who have gone through or are going through the disease.

Among those who will be participating in this year’s walk and run are CHAMP founder and CEO Isaac Kiehl and his daughter, Lucy. Lucy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at seven months old. Now, she is seven years old and has been deemed cancer-free for a year.

Breakfast will be provided to participants. The event also includes a raffle giveaway and silent auction. Registration for the 5K starts at $26 for students, $35 for non-students and $30 for those registering as part of a team. The top three male and female finishers in each age group will take home awards. Discount rates are available to those registering as part of a team. Awards will be given out to the most successful fundraising teams.

For more information or to register for the event, click or tap here.

