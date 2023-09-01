Man dead after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was struck by two cars in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded just before midnight to 15th Avenue and Bell Road on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released. While details are extremely limited, police confirmed that the two drivers involved stayed at the scene.

Detectives are still working to determine if speed, weather or impairment were possible factors in the crash and what led up to the incident. More information is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.