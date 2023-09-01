Your Life
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

Two drivers involved stayed on scene, Phoenix police told Arizona's Family
Two drivers involved stayed on scene, Phoenix police told Arizona's Family(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was struck by two cars in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Officers tell Arizona’s Family that they responded just before midnight to 15th Avenue and Bell Road on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released. While details are extremely limited, police confirmed that the two drivers involved stayed at the scene.

Detectives are still working to determine if speed, weather or impairment were possible factors in the crash and what led up to the incident. More information is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix
Adam Wanko, 52, is facing multiple counts of assault and other charges including endangerment.
10 injured after wrong-way suspect led chase on Loop 101 near Scottsdale
Police took custody of the vehicle, and Nick says he is out the $75,000 he spent.
Arizona buyer of Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory loses $75,000
Chou’s Kitchen is in Tempe while Kiss the Cook is in Glendale.
Tuna kept past discard date, raw fish above greens found at Phoenix-area restaurants
.
First Alert Weather Day: More storms likely today in Arizona

Latest News

After years of pushing for change, new furniture safety standards went into effect, requiring...
New safety standards set for furniture manufacturers
If you haven’t been to Bartlett Lake at the Tonto National Forest, then now might be the time...
Veteran-owned rental company looks forward to first holiday weekend at Bartlett Lake
The event kicks off at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Sept. 16.
Organization hosting 5K in Tempe to raise awareness for childhood cancer
With the perspective of his Navajo background, GMAZ Anchor/Reporter Colton Shone wants to bring...
New Arizona's Family podcast tells powerful stories from Indian country