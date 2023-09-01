Your Life
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead in west Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a woman was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers say a woman and 36-year-old Akua Mashavu Safiya Miggins were driving near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road when they were rear-ended by another driver. The crash caused the two women’s vehicle to hit a power pole and roll over, police said. Miggins and the other woman had to be rescued from their vehicle. Crews attempted to save Miggins, but she died at the scene. The other woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man ran away from the wreck before police arrived. No description of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480-(TESTIGO) for Spanish speakers and provide an anonymous tip.

