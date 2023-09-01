Gun found in preschool student’s backpack in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A gun was found in a student’s backpack at an Ahwatukee elementary school earlier this week but police say it was all an accident. It happened at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary, located near 24th Street and Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, early Monday afternoon.

According to school officials, the gun was placed in a preschool student’s backpack accidentally by one of the child’s parents. Staff found and secured the gun shortly after the child arrived at school and moments later, the parent realized what had happened and called the school to self-report it.

Phoenix police responded to the school and collected the gun. Detectives are investigating and police say the child’s parents are cooperating. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

Below is a message sent to parents on Tuesday:

“Dear Estrella Community,

We want to provide you with an update on the investigation into a gun found inside a student’s backpack yesterday.

First, thank you for your concern for Kyrene de la Estrella students and staff. Their safety and well being is our highest priority. While the situation was handled quickly and safely, the Estrella community is still understandably shaken and experiencing a range of emotions. Please know that resources are available. Additional counselors are present on campus today for any student or staff member who needs support. We also want to share this document from the National Association of School Psychologists that can help families in talking to children about violence. This was not a violent situation, but it could cause similar feelings and fears.

A police investigation is still pending, and the information we can provide is limited, but we do have some additional details. We can now share that the backpack belonged to a preschool student who arrived on campus in the afternoon. The weapon was placed inside the pack by an adult, by mistake. As shared yesterday, Estrella staff immediately discovered and secured the weapon. Very shortly after the discovery, the adult realized what had happened and contacted the school to self-report it. The family is cooperating with police. Thank you for your understanding as we try to be as transparent as possible without interfering with the investigation.

There have been questions about lockdown procedures following this incident. Kyrene schools practice and train regularly for a variety of emergency situations. In this case, the school immediately took possession and secured the weapon. At no time was there a suspected threat to the campus, and because it was handled so quickly, a lockdown was not necessary.

However, after any emergency situation, Kyrene’s Emergency Management Team works closely with schools and personnel to review our response and constantly work to improve and add more layers to our safety protocols. For information about lockdowns and other Kyrene safety and security practices, visit www.kyrene.org/safe.

Sincerely,

Kyrene Emergency Management Team”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.