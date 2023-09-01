Your Life
Gilbert restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200

Police say a restaurant manager in Gilbert stole a fanny pack that had $8,200 in cash, a cellphone and a wedding ring from a woman.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A customer at a restaurant in Gilbert says their fanny pack with $8,200 in cash, a cellphone and a wedding ring were stolen last month.

On Aug. 8, Cynthia Cruz says she went to the restaurant with her husband after work. She says it wasn’t until they left she realized she had left something behind. “I didn’t discover the phone was gone or my bag was gone until I was at the school my daughter attended,” she said.

After calling the restaurant, Aaron Jones, identified in the police report as the manager, said no one had reported finding any items left behind. “I knew Aaron because he was the only one that was ever at the register,” Cruz said. “Aaron is a good guy, but I know he’s lying.”

Investigators say surveillance footage caught Jones not only taking the fanny pack but going through it. “It had everything in it. My birthday was July 6, so I had gift cards, my license, my cellphone.”

Cruz was carrying $8,200 in cash, having just sold an all-terrain vehicle to save up for new equipment for her business as a Medical Aesthetician. “I was like 3,000 shy from that amount, but I was close,” Cruz said.

The restaurant released the following statement from the CEO of Thai Chili 2 Go, Akshat Sethi:

Cruz believes had Jones been honest and returned the money, things would have been different. “I would’ve given him money. Honestly, I would’ve pulled out a hundred dollar bill, and I would’ve been like, Aaron, you are awesome, and I’m going to let people know you did this. That’s what I would’ve done,” she said.

Jones is facing charges for possessing stolen property.

