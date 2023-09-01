GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Storms packing rain, lightning, dust and strong winds rolled through the Valley Thursday night. Check out viewer-submitted photos taken across the Valley, as well as other parts Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Autoplay Caption

Photos and videos were also uploaded to our weather gallery. Take a look and upload your own below:

The monsoon left thousands without power around Phoenix and started a number of fires. Storms are possible again into Friday. See the latest forecast here.

And stay ahead of the weather by downloading our First Alert Weather app.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather app lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.