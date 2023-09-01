Your Life
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley

Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202(Brad Kathrins)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Storms packing rain, lightning, dust and strong winds rolled through the Valley Thursday night. Check out viewer-submitted photos taken across the Valley, as well as other parts Maricopa and Pinal counties.

Caption

Photos and videos were also uploaded to our weather gallery. Take a look and upload your own below:

The monsoon left thousands without power around Phoenix and started a number of fires. Storms are possible again into Friday. See the latest forecast here.

And stay ahead of the weather by downloading our First Alert Weather app.

