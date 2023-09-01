Election threats a focus for U.S Attorney, federal task force

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The fallout from the election turmoil and distrust that spawned in 2020 will be felt for years to come. The criminal cases that resulted from threats against election workers are working their way through the courts. Arizona is connected to a large percentage of them. “There’s (sic) 14 charged cases the department has done through in this task force. That’s three here and it’s two others with an Arizona nexus,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. Attorney, Arizona.

On Thursday, 44-year-old Joshua Russell from Ohio pleaded guilty to leaving threatening messages to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. His case is the third of three that were prosecuted in the state. “There were various statements that your days are extremely numbered and America’s coming for you and you will pay with your life. You just signed your own death warrant, get your affairs in order,” Restaino said.

U.S. Attorney Restaino points to the national attention on Arizona during the 2020 election as a reason for so many threats against our election officials. “The work of election officials, their staff and volunteers is essential to our democracy and any threats to these officials and servants is unacceptable,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Myron Byrd.

The FBI is also part of the Election Threats Task Force formed in 2021. In just two years, it has received 2,000 referrals of hostility and harassment against election workers. It’s something that Restaino said was never an issue in the past. “I can tell you we had no election threats cases in cycles before 2020. We had some general threats cases against other officials unrelated to the election,” Restaino said.

He said there are other election threat cases under investigation and he’s certain this task force will be intact through at least the 2024 election.

