Dog finally home with Glendale family after going missing for 12 years

Glendale family reunites with their lost dog, Minion, after 12 years.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A beloved family dog is finally back home in Glendale after getting out of the backyard more than a decade ago. For 12 long years, or 64 in dog years, Minion has been on quite the adventure. “He was really cute when we lost him, so I’m sure someone took him in and took care of him for a while,” said Skip Crandall.

But last week, a new journey began when Crandall’s wife received a voicemail. “She said, ‘Hey, I have a voice mail from (Maricopa County) Animal Control, and they say that they found Minion.’ I’m thinking this has to be a prank or something,” he said. “She sent me the voicemail, and I listened to it. It was legit. They had facts about his adoption.”

He decided to call the field officer, who explained Minion was elderly and not a fast mover. However, that all changed when Minion saw his family. “When I came in, and he saw me, he started jumping up and down and wagging his tail, and he just started crawling through my legs and stuff, and he started cuddling, and it was sweet to remember that because I was 8 when he left and now I’m 20,” said Callie Crandall.

The family adopted Minion when he was 3 years old, but one day in 2011, they never saw him again. “We had maintenance workers come, and they were working on the backyard, but they left the gate open. So he ran out with our other dog; we had two at the time. The other one came back, and he didn’t, and that was the last time we saw him,” Callie said.

Minion was picked up near 48th Avenue and Glendale, about 10 miles away from where the Crandall family lives. “We put up signs, we went to the shelters, you know, all the things we’d expect,” Skip said.

Kim Powell with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says this type of reunion is rare. “It doesn’t happen as often as we would like. Most of the dogs you see in the shelter came in as a stray pet, and less than 20% of them have a microchip,” she said.

Minion was originally adopted through Halo, which microchips all of their animals. “It had been 12 years, and the dog still had it; unlike a collar or a tag, it can’t fall off. It’s going to be with them forever, and as long as your contact information is up to date, we can get your pet back home to you,” Powell said.

While Skip believed it was all a prank, he was relieved to find out it wasn’t. The family is now making new memories and making up for lost time. “He’s fine; he has a few good years left in him, and we have him trained to use the dog door already, and I think he’s going to be just fine with us here for a few years,” Skip said.

