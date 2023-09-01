California man convicted of murdering El Mirage man over 20 years ago

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DNA testing has resulted in the arrest and conviction of a man in a cold-case murder that happened more than 20 years ago in El Mirage. Last month, a jury found Frank Gallas Mendoza guilty of killing Richard Cacero Lucero on Dec. 20, 2001.

On that day, El Mirage police went to Lucero’s home to check on him at the request of a family friend. Inside, officers found him dead with a ligature around his neck. El Mirage police then requested that the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigate the death. Lucero’s death was ruled a homicide, but DPS says the case went cold for years until advances were made in DNA analysis.

The State Crime Lab reanalyzed evidence from the murder scene in 2018 using modern DNA and latent print analysis techniques. Prints were entered into a national FBI database and came back with a match to Mendoza. Detectives obtained a sample of Mendoza’s DNA and compared it to evidence found at the crime scene, returning as a match.

In September 2018, Mendoza was arrested for first-degree murder in Fresno, Calif. His trial began on Aug. 11 this year, and a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict four days later. Mendoza is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12.

Richard Lucero was found dead in his El Mirage home in 2001. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

