ASU tops Southern Utah 24-21 after lengthy weather delay in season opener

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a weird night.

A slow start gave way to a fast finish for Arizona State in the first half of Thursday’s season opener, as the Sun Devils ran to the locker room with a comfortable lead over Southern Utah.

They wouldn’t emerge for nearly three hours.

Severe weather slammed the Valley, and when the game did resume, ASU repeatedly hurt themselves with costly blunders. Instead of a comfortable win over an FCS opponent, the Sun Devils had to hold on until the final moments to give first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham a 24-21 victory in his debut.

In the locker room after the game, which ended just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dillingham told his team, “You got it done. You’re 1-0. Lot of crap to fix, but you got it done.”

The oddities didn’t end with the game. In the postgame press conference, an audio issue in the media room resulted in the questions and answers being echoed throughout the room moment after they were spoken, resulting in equal levels of amusement and frustration.

It was just that kind of night. And morning.

Weird, but victorious for Dillingham’s Devils.

The Activation

“You got to play to win the game. Thank God we did.” - Kenny Dillingham

The Result

Thursday was a big day for ASU true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada. The heralded blue chip recruit, who was named the team’s starter earlier in the month, was making his first start at the collegiate level. It was also his 20th birthday.

As he took the field, he thought of his teammates, and also of his father Harlen, who played defensive back for the Sun Devils in the mid-1990s. It was a birthday, a career milestone, and a continuation of his family’s legacy, all in one.

The night got off to a fast start for him. Following a Southern Utah punt to open the game, Rashada made a pair of short completions before going deep to Melquan Stovall for a 33-yard gain. One play later, Cam Skattebo punched it in from six yards out to give ASU a 7-0 lead.

Two drives later, SUU took advantage of a targeting penalty on ASU’s Clayton Smith to get out of a deep hole and continue a drive that ended with a 1-yard Targhee Lambson touchdown run to tie the game.

After each team forced a three-and-out, ASU got back on track, thanks to their coach’s aggressive mindset and Rashada’s downfield proficiency. Driving to the Thunderbird 47, ASU faced a fourth-and-8. Rather than try to pin SUU deep with a punt, Dillingham had his offense go for it. Rashada took the snap, ran to his right, set his feet, and launched a pass that wide receiver Xavier Guillory hauled in for a touchdown.

“You have to be aggressive to win in college football, I firmly believe that,” Dillingham said.

That aggression benefitted ASU again late in the first half. Taking over with under three minutes left, Rashada connected with tight end Jalin Conyers for a 43-yard catch-and run to jumpstart the drive. As the leading edges of a dust storm filled Mountain America Stadium, the Sun Devils drove to the SUU 3-yard line. With five seconds left, Dillingham placed his faith in Rashada to make a smart play once more.

“We trusted our freshman quarterback to make sure he catches and throws and if the ball is incomplete, we have one second left to kick a field goal,” he said.

They wouldn’t need that field goal, as Rashada hit Troy Omeire on a fade for a touchdown.

“I feel like I was in a pretty good rhythm,” Rashada said about the throw.

The score sent ASU to the break with momentum and a 21-7 lead. It also sent fans running for cover, as the monsoon storm unleashed blowing dust, rain, and most crucially, lightning into the area that prompted a two-hour, 36-minute delay.

In the locker room, the Sun Devils kept it loose. Skattebo listened to music, while others joked around and kept the energy high. But when the game restarted, the momentum from hours earlier was absent.

“We had a lot of energy in the locker room, but when we came out, I feel like we couldn’t get that extra energy going,” said ASU defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory.

While the Sun Devil defense forced two Thunderbird punts, Rashada and the Sun Devil offense sputtered, punting on their first three drives.

“I thought he came out in the second half, and just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” said Dillingham. “His eyes were right. He was throwing the ball where it was supposed to be. I have no question about Jaden, aout his ability. He was getting the ball where it was supposed to be. I got to do a better job, and we got to do a better job of getting back into a rhythm.”

Late in the third quarter, Southern Utah was able to break the stalemate. Justin Miller connected with Isaiah Wooden for a 52-yard gain that set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Zach Mitchell to trim ASU’s lead to 21-14.

ASU appeared to snatch back that momentum immediately. Elijhah Badger took the ensuing kickoff 81 yards, and along with a SUU personal foul penalty, gave the Sun Devils a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line. However, back-to-back holding penalties derailed the drive, forcing ASU to eventually settle for a 38-yard field goal from Dario Longhetto.

“We’re going to have to do better moving forward overcoming adversity. It starts with us as a staff and myself,” Dillingham said.

The self-inflicted errors didn’t stop there. Southern Utah took advantage of a blocking error during a punt on ASU’s next drive, blocking Josh Carlson’s kick and returning the loose ball for a touchdown. Suddenly, with 7:50 left in regulation, it was just a 24-21 lead.

ASU’s next drive ended in a punt, allowing the Thunderbirds a chance to tie or take a lead. But the Sun Devil defense was up to the task, forcing a three-and-out. As defensive back Jordan Clark jogged off the field, he told the offense, “We got y’all.”

In response, the offense closed out the night by running the remaining 5:19 off the clock.

“They came out and were ready to play,” said Skattebo of Southern Utah. “We had to bring that same energy, and we didn’t quite bring it until that last drive of the game.”

It was long. It was weird. It was ugly.

And it was a win.

“We prepare to exhaustion every week, everybody does, to be ready in those moments,” Clark said.

The Critical Moment

A Valley native, Dillingham echoed a notable former local coach in both words and actions.

“No risk it, no biscuit, right?,” Dillingham said, referencing the mantra of former Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Bruce Arians.

Most coaches would have punted facing a fourth-and-8 near midfield. Kenny Dillingham is not most coaches.

“We’re not going to play the game scared,” he said. “We’re going to play to win the football game.”

A show of faith in his young quarterback paid massive, and game-winning, dividends, as Rashada connected with Guillory for the score.

ON FOURTH DOWN NO LESS 🔱 😈 @GuilloryXavier hauls in @jadenrashada first career TD pass to put us back on top.



ASU 14 | SUU 7



📺 Pac-12 Network

📱 https://t.co/ehkubqnO3j#ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/wmRQAncjGl — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 1, 2023

The Offense

After the game, Rashada said that Thursday was his favorite birthday. He helped engineer a big win and showed flashes of his elite ability, especially with the deep ball. But he also missed on several key passes, including a few that would likely have been touchdowns.

“Definitely a big blessing, but we got a lot of things we have to go back and fix this week,” he said.

He finished the night having completed 18 of 31 throws for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and he did not commit a turnover. But after completing 12 of 16 passes in the first half, he connected on just six of 15 in the second.

“It felt like a restart, but no excuses, because they had to deal with the same thing,” Rashada said.

While the night was uneven, Rashada’s poise is what caught the attention of those in the locker room.

“He won his first football game under insane circumstances,” Clark said. “He deserves credit for finishing the football game the way he did, staying poised under those circumstances.”

“I’ve been through bigger things in my life, so football has been something that I have fun with and enjoy,” Rashada said. “Pressure is a blessing.”

The offense gained 371 yards, and was a few self-inflicted errors away from some big plays. On the ground, Skattebo led the way with 71 yards and a touchdown, while DeCarlos Brooks added 63 yards on 12 carries, including some playing in a fullback role. Guillory’s five catches and 73 yards each led the team, while Skattebo added four receptions for 41 yards. Star tight end Jalin Conyers caught two passes for 51 yards, and did not play in the second half.

One key area needing improvement was the team’s performance on third down. ASU failed on their first eight attempts, and did not convert one until the second half, finishing 4/14 on the night. ASU was also hurt by a lack of discipline, which included four holding penalties, one which negated a touchdown. The struggles of the offensive line, apparent throughout fall camp, were on display Thursday night (and Friday morning).

With the competition ramping up, the Sun Devils can’t continue to hurt themselves and spoil scoring opportunities.

The Defense

Why did ASU win the game? Their defense.

“I thought they played really well,” Dillingham said. “They were the ones who won us the football game.”

ASU allowed just 226 total yards to SUU, and each scoring drive was aided by penalties committed by the Sun Devils.

“I think we played very well,” Mallory said. “Obviously, there’s a ton of plays that we could have played better. We could have been a lot more aggressive.”

The defense wasn’t able to make very many splashy plays, failing to register a turnover or sack and netting just three tackles for loss. However, they made stops when the team needed them most, and the pass rush pressure didn’t allow for many clean pockets.

Linebacker Tate Romney, starting in place of Will Shaffer (sitting out the first half due to a targeting suspension from last season’s finale), was stout in his Sun Devil debut, tying Chris Edmonds for the team lead with eight tackles. Mallory played well in the middle of the defensive line, while B.J. Green was a consistent source of pressure. Prince Dorbah, filling in for the ejected Smith, also played well.

“We’re here to handle adversity,” Clark said. “It’s next man up.”

The Top 3

Here are three Sun Devils who stood out against Southern Utah.

QB Jaden Rashada: Some big plays, no turnovers, and a win make for a happy birthday.

RB Cam Skattebo: The bowling ball running back ran hard and often pushed defenders forward for extra yards in key moments.

DB Jordan Clark: The veteran leader notched five tackles and swatted away a pair of passes.

The Question: How much stock should be put into the weather delay?

It was a tale of two halves for the Devils.

“We played really, really, really clean in the first half,” Dillingham said. “Then we come out in the second half, and you play the exact opposite. The question is why?”

Did the Sun Devils get complacent with a nice halftime lead over a lower-division opponent? Was the weather a factor? Perhaps the product of a new coaching staff and 78 new players?

In the end, it doesn’t matter. Teams either handle adversity, or they lose. It’s a results-oriented business, and excuses get you nowhere.

“We got to learn how to respond,” Dillingham said. “When we lost the momentum, and when we didn’t keep the momentum, how do we respond to that?”

But fixing issues is much easier to do after a win than a loss.

“One step in the right direction,” said Skattebo. “Being 1-0, we have to keep going every week.”

The Next Step

The competition ramps up next Saturday night when ASU hosts a future Big 12 conference opponent in Oklahoma State. Saturday’s matchup will be the return game in a home-and-home series that saw the Sun Devils fall to the then-11th ranked Cowboys 34-17 last September in Stillwater. OSU opens their 2023 season on Saturday when they host Central Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.