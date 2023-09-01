Arizona GOP split over proposed changes to state presidential primary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Republican Party is considering a proposal to shake up the upcoming Presidential Preference Election. The leader of the Maricopa County Republicans, Craig Berlan, is proposing last-minute changes to the primary. They would include scrapping early voting, requiring a hand count of ballots and forcing a cash-strapped GOP to pay for an expensive election.

Right now, public tax dollars pay the counties to run Arizona’s version of a presidential primary every four years, even though the largest block of voters can’t cast a ballot. Unlike the traditional primary elections held every two years, independent voters are prohibited from participating in the Democratic or Republican Preference Elections.

Republican leaders are trying to organize a meeting of the state GOP to vote on the county resolution before a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday.

