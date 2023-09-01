Arizona Diamondbacks player surprises 5th grade teacher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Phoenix teacher received a special surprise from an Arizona Diamondbacks player on Friday! Teachers were invited to apply to the APS “Supply My Class” program, which gives gift cards to 500 teachers so they can purchase school supplies. Nick Koch, who teaches 5th grade at Hamilton Elementary School, was among the winners this year!

However, there was one more special guest to present the gift to Mr. Koch. Diamondbacks pitcher Miguel Castro was in attendance to surprise Koch with his own personalized jersey! “Speechless. When he [Castro] walked through the door, I knew who he was. He pitched for the Yankees, and I’m a die-hard Yankees fan. I absolutely love the jersey,” Koch said.

