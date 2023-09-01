Ahwatukee woman searches for $120k that disappeared from bank account

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Ahwatukee woman says a simple bank wire transfer has turned her life upside down. The wire transfer was for $120,000 and now, no one seems to know where all that money went.

We do know that all $120,000 was successfully transferred, because she saw the money in the account. However, once the money transferred to the second account, it didn’t stay there very long. Now this viewer, along with both banks, doesn’t know what happened to the money.

“I’m at my wit’s end. I don’t know what to do anymore.” Margaret Lomax is upset, and she has a reason to be after over $100,000 just disappeared.

“I’m climbing the walls,” she said. “There’s nights that, you know, I’ll go through a half a box of Kleenex crying.”

Margaret recently sold her home in Rio Vista, Calif. after raising her kids and living there for 29 years. The senior citizen says she took the $120,000 from the home purchase and deposited it in her account at a small bank in California called Farmers & Merchants. Lomax says she later transferred the money to her account with Citibank.

“I decided I would transfer $120,000, which is basically my life savings,” she said. But when Lomax tried to use a debit card from her Citibank account, it was declined. That’s when she went online to check her balance and discovered all the money was gone.

“It was actually right there on the screen. And then poof! Just disappeared,” she said.

Citibank sent Lomax a letter telling her that she had “violated the terms of her account” and that it would be closed within 60 days. Once those 60 days expired, Margaret’s daughter says she was told the money had been returned to its “rightful owner.” Well, the rightful owner should have been either Lomax or the account where it was transferred from at Farmers & Merchants. But neither had the money.

“My biggest fear is that they sent it somewhere and somebody got it and is going ‘Woo hoo,’ you know? ‘Christmas came early this year!’” So Lomax reached out to On Your Side for help and we contacted both Citibank and Farmer’s & Merchants. After providing documentation like account numbers and wiring instructions, both banks have agreed to investigate. In the meantime, Lomax is stressed out.

“I’d like my money back,” she said. “You know, I’d like to buy a home so I can, you know, live my last 20-30 years comfortably.”

We are working with both banks, determined to find her $120,000 and get it back to her. As soon as we track it down, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

