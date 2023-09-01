Nearly 81K without power as monsoon storms move through Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tens of thousands are without power and parts of the Valley have gotten hit with rain and dust thanks to the monsoon on Thursday. About 66,500 Salt River Project customers don’t have any electricity, while roughly 14,000 APS customers don’t have power. That’s about 17% of power customers in Maricopa County. Phoenix saw wind gusts hit 71 mph.

The monsoon storms are also creating problems for travelers. There is a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor while departures are being delayed for up to an hour. Phoenix Mesa-Gateway Airport is also experiencing significant delays.

Lightning is also being disruptive, as it’s caused Arizona State University to delay its football game against Southern Utah University in Tempe. The Sun Devils have a 21-7 halftime lead. In the area of Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road, it appears lightning caused a palm tree to catch fire. A lightning storm also went over South Mountain, and it looks like it caused a fire near the communication towers.

