$26 million flood improvement project will help Flagstaff neighborhood impacted by Museum Fire

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A flash flood watch has been issued for the western part of the state Thursday, including the majority of Flagstaff. A community meeting was held to discuss more work the city is doing to protect vulnerable homes from flooding.

Ron Talbott and his wife have lived off of Grandview and Harmony Way since the 1970s. The most flooding they saw was maybe a foot of water, that was, until the fires. “Until the museum fire, there was no flood,” Talbott said. “The fire made everything worse. Nothing like that had ever happened before.” Since the fires, people in Grandview and surrounding neighborhoods have stacks of sandbags around their property to prevent more damage from future floods. “They’re really ugly,” Talbott said. “Our neighborhood used to be much more attractive.”

But thanks to Proposition 441, which was passed in Nov. 2022, $26 million of funding will be used for stormwater infrastructure improvement projects in the Spruce Wash area. “We’re really pushing hard to make sure this money through this proposition reduces that footprint as much as possible,” a member of the flood district said.

The Spruce Wash Improvement Project has 10 parts that will all help mitigate flooding in these areas impacted by extreme flooding. Talbott said he appreciates how quickly things have begun to move to better their neighborhood. “It’s really amazing to see that level of improvement in our neighborhood,” Talbott said. “The city has been really working hard to make it happen.”

Work begins next week on road improvement on Grandview Drive, and the entire Spruce Wash Project is set to be completed before monsoon 2026.

