On Your Side recovers more than $22k for viewers in August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s kind of hard to believe, but we’re heading into September already. And that means one thing. It’s time to take a look back at last month to see just how much money On Your Side was able to save or recover for our viewers.

Jessica Grady is one of the first viewers On Your Side helped in August. She told us she paid more than $6,200 for a white sofa from a place called Bassett Furniture. Grady says she paid extra to have the sofa filled with memory foam, but when it was delivered, it didn’t have memory foam at all. As a result, she said the couch was not comfortable. When she tried to get her money returned, she was unsuccessful. However, after On Your Side got involved, the company sent out two employees to pick up the sofa, and they also credited more than $6,257 back to Grady’s credit card. “I don’t think we would have progressed to the point where we would have gotten a full refund,” Grady said. “So I’m super appreciative about that. Because, you know, it was a lot of stonewalling and not a lot of communication and until you guys got involved, so I thank you for that.”

On Your Side also helped Janice Moyer get more than $830 back. “I feel great! I appreciate everything you’ve done to help me,” said Moyer. She explained how when paying her Credit One bank card online, $830 was taken out not only once but twice on two different dates. This senior citizen says she lives on a tight budget and needed the extra $830 much sooner than Credit One was willing to return it.

After On Your Side got involved and explained Moyer’s situation to the company, it immediately overnighted Janice a check for the full $830. “After I contacted you and you jumped in, it moved very fast,” Moyer said.

And finally, On Your Side helped Sue and Peter Winkelmann recover more than $12,000. The couple initially booked a cruise with Oceania and were told they would not need COVID-19 vaccinations. But as the cruise date approached, the couple was told they did, in fact, need vaccinations.

Surprisingly, Oceania refused to return Sue and Peter’s $12,000 or offer a credit for another cruise. Even with On Your Side’s involvement, the company dug in its heels and said no, and we aired their response in a news report. And once we did, Oceania had a change of heart and finally offered the couple a $12,000 credit for a future cruise. Sue and Peter say it only happened because of On Your Side. “If I ever have any other problems, you’re the first people I’ll call,” Sue said. “Hopefully, we won’t have any more problems like that!”

On Your Side recovered a total of $22,145 for our viewers in August. That puts our total for the year close to $340,000.

